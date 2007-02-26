Now IFPMA promotes ethics on-line

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has launched an on-line service for ethical drug promotion on its web site (www.ifpma.org/ethicalpromotion). The Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered organization explained that the move is a progressive step in a continuous process, following as it does the January 1, 2007, entrance into effect of the IFPMA Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices.

IFPMA president Fred Hassan, also chief executive of Schering-Plough, described the new on-line tool as "another concrete step forward by our global industry in doing what is right for the patients. It shows that our commitment to voluntary actions to further advance the integrity of our activities and our stakeholder relationships is working."

Harvey Bale, the IFPMA's director general, added that "the new Ethical Promotion section in the IFPMA web site provides a handy 'one-stop-shop,' making available the IFPMA Code, plus member association and company codes, as well as links to the code sections in their web sites."