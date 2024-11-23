Noweda eG Results

- Sales of the German drug wholesale group Noweda eG went up 7.5% inthe year ending June 30, 1997, to 2.1 billion Deutschemarks ($1.19 billion), compared with market growth of 2.9%. Pretax profits fell back from 27.2 million marks to 22.9 million marks, but post-tax earnings rose 8% to 9.6 million marks. Additionally, the company has increased its stake in the Andreae-Noris Zahn AG group to 24.9%.
