NOWEDA EXPANDS

German drugs wholesaler, Noweda, has increased 1992-93 gross sales in the 12-month period ending June 30 this year by 9.5% to 1.5 billion Deutschemarks ($882.1 million), despite the decline in drug prescribing following the new German health reform legislation.

The company is owned by 3,606 pharmacists who are both owners and clients of Noweda. The Noweda group posted net profits of 6.7 million marks.

Investment volume in the reporting year fell sharply from over 60 million marks to 9.4 million marks, largely as a consequence of government cost cutting.