NPS completes $175M offering backed by Sensipar royalties

NPS Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that it has closed a private placement of $175 million of notes with institutional investors. The notes are secured by revenues paid to NPS from sales of Sensipar (cinacalcet HCl), a drug licensed to and sold by Amgen for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism.

Net proceeds to NPS from the financing will be approximately $155 million after interest reserves and transaction costs. The company says it will use the proceeds of the placement to fund clinical trials of its product candidates, the development of its sales, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and build-up of inventory, advance its preclinical research programs, in-license or acquire complementary product candidates or products, technologies or companies, and fund general corporate purposes.