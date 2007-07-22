NPS completes sale of Preotact royalties to DR

The USA's NPS Pharmaceuticals has completed the sale of its royalty entitlement from European sales of Preotact (full-length parathyroid hormone [PTH 1-84]) to Drug Royalty, a privately-held US health care-focused investment management firm, for $50.0 million up front and a milestone of $25.0 million payable in early 2010 if target sales levels are met.
NPS plans to use some or all of the proceeds to purchase or, upon maturity, repay a portion of its outstanding convertible 3% notes due in 2008. "This transaction reflects the successful execution of our plan to monetize certain non-core assets and strengthen our financial position," said Tony Coles, chief executive of NPS. "We intend to use the proceeds of this sale to reduce our outstanding debt obligation and strengthen our balance sheet in order to support future investment in our late-stage product candidates," he added.
NPS developed Preotact, which is known as Preos in the USA, and licensed European marketing rights to Danish drugmaker Nycomed in 2004. The drug was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fractures (Marketletter May 1, 2006) and has since been launched in most of the major European markets. Nycomed expects to complete the drug's launch throughout the European Union this year. However, in the USA, the agent most recently received an "approvable letter" from the Food and Drug Administration for osteoporosis (Marketletter March 20, 2006) and is still under review.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze