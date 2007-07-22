NPS completes sale of Preotact royalties to DR

The USA's NPS Pharmaceuticals has completed the sale of its royalty entitlement from European sales of Preotact (full-length parathyroid hormone [PTH 1-84]) to Drug Royalty, a privately-held US health care-focused investment management firm, for $50.0 million up front and a milestone of $25.0 million payable in early 2010 if target sales levels are met.

NPS plans to use some or all of the proceeds to purchase or, upon maturity, repay a portion of its outstanding convertible 3% notes due in 2008. "This transaction reflects the successful execution of our plan to monetize certain non-core assets and strengthen our financial position," said Tony Coles, chief executive of NPS. "We intend to use the proceeds of this sale to reduce our outstanding debt obligation and strengthen our balance sheet in order to support future investment in our late-stage product candidates," he added.

NPS developed Preotact, which is known as Preos in the USA, and licensed European marketing rights to Danish drugmaker Nycomed in 2004. The drug was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fractures (Marketletter May 1, 2006) and has since been launched in most of the major European markets. Nycomed expects to complete the drug's launch throughout the European Union this year. However, in the USA, the agent most recently received an "approvable letter" from the Food and Drug Administration for osteoporosis (Marketletter March 20, 2006) and is still under review.