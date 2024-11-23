NPS Starts Trials Of Novel NMDA Blocker

NPS Pharmaceuticals has started Phase I trials of NPS 1506, the first ina new class of atypical glutamate NMDA receptor blockers which appear to block transmitter-triggered calcium influx via a novel binding site. Trials in healthy volunteers of the drug, a derivative of a spider toxin, have now started to look at its safety and pharmacokinetics. The company hopes to move on to test the drug in stroke.
