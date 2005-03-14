NPS/Ventiv create new sales force for Kineret

NPS Pharmaceuticals and fellow US firm Ventiv Health say that they have introduced a specialized sales team to promote Kineret (anakinra), a biologic therapy owned by biotechnology major Amgen, for the reduction in signs and symptoms of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have failed one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. Under an agreement with Amgen, NPS is the exclusive representative of the drug to rheumatologists in the USA.

In August 2004, NPS announced that it would promote Kineret and receive a percentage of incremental revenues from Amgen which will supply product, sales materials and support to NPS for its promotion of the drug to rheumatologists.