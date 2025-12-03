Wednesday 3 December 2025

One To Watch

NRG Therapeutics

A UK neuroscience drug discovery company developing disease-modifying small molecules that target mitochondrial dysfunction in neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The company operates from Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst in Hertfordshire, UK. Recent leadership expansion has included the appointment of Paul Thompson as chief development officer, alongside additional senior hires in translational biology, clinical operations and program management, according to company announcements.

NRG’s pipeline is built around inhibiting the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (mPTP), a pathway the company describes as a driver of mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation and neuronal cell death in neurodegenerative conditions. Lead programs are positioned as oral, brain-penetrant candidates intended to restore mitochondrial function and slow or halt disease progression.

Its first named development candidate is NRG5051, described by the company as a first-in-class, oral mPTP inhibitor being advanced toward clinical evaluation, with initial efforts spanning Parkinson’s disease and ALS/MND.

On the financing side, NRG reported an oversubscribed £50 million ($67 million) Series B led by SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund, with participation from a mix of new and existing investors. The company said proceeds would support clinical progress for NRG5051, including delivery of clinical data in Parkinson’s disease and proof-of-concept work in ALS/MND.

Latest NRG Therapeutics News

NRG Therapeutics expands team with CDO appointment
1 December 2025
Funding for mitochondrial biology firm
30 May 2022
