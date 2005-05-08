NsGene's capital base strengthened

Denmark's NeuroSearch and other existing shareholders in NsGene A/S have decided to strengthen the capital base of the latter by 30.0 million Danish kroner ($5.2 million), of which the former's participation amounts to 8.1 million kroner. The capital injection, together with external grants, makes it possible for NsGene to initiate two planned Phase I/II clinical trials for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease drug candidates within the next 18 months and also to exploit new and promising findings among the company's gene discovery program. NeuroSearch also increases its holding in NsGene to 25.3% from 25.0%.