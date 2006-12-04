NsGene's NsG33 protein licensed by Genzyme

NsGene AS, a spin-off firm from Danish drugmaker NeuroSearch, says that US biotechnology company Genzyme has exercised an exclusive option to assess the novel neurotrophic protein NsG33 as a treatment for motor neuron diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The firm added that NsG33, which was identified using the same approach that discovered Neublastin, currently being developed for pain indications by US group Biogen Idec.