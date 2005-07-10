Nurse Rxing viewed favorably: UK study

Independent nurse prescribing is viewed positively in the UK by patients, doctors and nurses themselves, and patients regard accessibility as a major advantage when obtaining their medicines from a nurse rather than a doctor, new nationwide research published by the Department of Health has found.
The study, conducted by the University of Southampton, evaluated the first two years of extended formulary nurse prescribing, using a national survey, observation of prescribing nurses and the views of stakeholders in its assessment.
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