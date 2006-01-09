Nutra Pharma discovers new MS gene

Chinese biotechnology holding company Nutra Pharma, which owns intellectual property rights relating to the development of drugs for HIV and multiple sclerosis, says that it has identified a new gene involved in the progression of MS. The firm added that its research provides evidence that RPI-78M, the lead drug candidate of its subsidiary ReceptoPharm, modulates the expression of the newly-identified gene.

The work, which was conducted for Nutra Pharma by USA-based Eno Research and Development, consisted of the analysis of immune cells and brain lesion samples from patients who had been treated with the drug or placebo. The researchers measured the differing levels of gene expression that occurred with treatment and, following statistical analysis, found that the drug altered the expression of more than 60 genes, at least 30 of which are associated with MS.