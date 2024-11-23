Nutraceuticals Meeting In November

A meeting on Nutraceutical Research, Development and Marketing: Time to Move Forward? is to be held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City on November 15. The meeting will include a special hypothetical corporate board meeting about a promising new nutraceutical for breast cancer.

The registration fee is $895. For further information, contact the Foundation for Innovation in Medicine, 411 North Avenue East, Cranford, NJ 07016. Phone: +1 908 272 2967; fax: +1 908 272 4582.