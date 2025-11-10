Nutraceuticals Update From Washington

The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act and its claims is the subject of the fifth Nutraceuticals Conference to be held by The Foundation for Innovation in Medicine on November 15, 1995 in Washington DC, USA, at the Hyatt Regency Washington, Capital Hill.
For further details on this, contact Patricia Park, The Foundation for Innovation in Medicine, 411 North Avenue, Cranford, NJ 07016, USA. Phone: +1 908 272 2967; fax: +1 908 272 4583.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze