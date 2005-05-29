Nutrition 21's Diachrome improves cardiovascular risk factors in type 2 diabetes

US firm Nutrition 21 has reported results from a new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial which showed daily supplementation with Diachrome, a combination of Chromax chromium picolinate and biotin, significantly reduced cardiovascular disease risk factors in people with type 2 diabetes. The study was presented at the American Heart Association's 6th Annual Conference on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology in Washington DC, on May 2.

The study included an analysis of diabetic subjects (n=234) who had high non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels (a measurement of bad cholesterol). Of these, 40% were already receiving statin therapy or other cholesterol-lowering drugs. When Diachrome was added daily to current treatment regimens, non-HDL cholesterol was significantly lowered (-14mg/dL) compared to the placebo group. After 12 weeks, subjects taking Diachrome had significantly lower triglyceride levels compared to those in the placebo arm (225mg/dL versus 278 mg/dL).

"These results are impressive since glucose lowering medications do not commonly reduce bad cholesterol levels, and frequently raise them as a side effect. The ability of Diachrome to reduce non-HDL cholesterol levels, a known cardiovascular risk factor, is very important in this population because heart disease is the leading cause of death in patients who suffer from diabetes," said lead researcher Cesar Albarracin, medical director of Alpha Therapy in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA.