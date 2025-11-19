NUTRITION '94 CONFERENCE

Nutrition '94: Nutritional Supplements/Vitamins is a conference to be held at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers, hong Kong, on March 30-31, organized by IIR Ltd. The opening address will discuss antioxidants and essential fatty acids, and other topics will include potential local markets, regulation in and by the Australian industry, advertising and the findings of clinical trials on supplements and nutritionals.
Contact: IIR PTE Ltd, Suite 08-03 Golden Wall Centre, 89 Short Street, Singapore 0718; or IIR Ltd, Room 1804-5 Seaview Commercial Building, 21-24 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong.
