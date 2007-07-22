NWBT seeks to address erroneous reports

USA-based biotechnology company Northwest Therapeutics has issued a statement to address erroneous reports that shareholders Toucan Capital and/or Toucan partners had sold their holdings in the firm at the time of its PIPE financing program in April last year, or during its recent financing on London's Alternative Investments Market.

The firm stated that neither investment group had made such sales and that, as stated in its Form 8-K submission and its AIM admission document, both of which were filed on June 18, the investors have entered into a "lock-up" agreement preventing such sales until June 22 next year.

NWBT also said that reports that its oncology vaccine DCVax-Brain had been granted marketing authorization from the Swiss regulatory authorities were inaccurate. The firm said that its July 9 press release, entitled World's First Therapeutic Vaccine for Brain Cancer Commercially Available to Patients in Switzerland, had detailed that it had been granted "Authorization for Use" by the Swiss Institute for Public Health (BAG; Marketletter July16).