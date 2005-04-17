NY AG Spitzer probes pharma wholesalers

New York State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer has said on television that a current investigation into pharmaceutical wholesaling is looking not only at products' pricing and integrity but also at whether they have been adulterated and tampered with.
Asked on the ABC-TV Sunday show This Week with George Stephanopoulos if he believed fake or diluted drugs are on the market, AG Spitzer said there were certainly some, and the question is: to what magnitude?
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