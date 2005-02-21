NY county sues 70 firms for Medicaid "fraud"

Onondaga County, New York State, has sued 70 drug firms, claiming they used deceptive trade practices to defraud taxpayers out of millions of dollars over 13 years by overcharging Medicaid through inflated drug prices.

2003's claimed overpayment alone is at least $2.5 million, but Onondaga says it is hard to determine the total because Medicaid costs have risen so much. It claims that the firms reported inflated Average Wholesale Prices through tacit or express agreements or "just by watching each other," thereby making Medicaid's costs excessive, and is seeking triple damages.