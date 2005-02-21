NY county sues 70 firms for Medicaid "fraud"

Onondaga County, New York State, has sued 70 drug firms, claiming they used deceptive trade practices to defraud taxpayers out of millions of dollars over 13 years by overcharging Medicaid through inflated drug prices.
2003's claimed overpayment alone is at least $2.5 million, but Onondaga says it is hard to determine the total because Medicaid costs have risen so much. It claims that the firms reported inflated Average Wholesale Prices through tacit or express agreements or "just by watching each other," thereby making Medicaid's costs excessive, and is seeking triple damages.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze