NY Court rules against ImClone

ImClone Systems says that the US District Court in Manhattan has issued a decision in favor of Yeda Research and Development Co of Israel in a case involving the inventorship of a patent that the US firm licenses from Sanofi-Aventis used in the delivery of its blockbuster colon cancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab). The Court ruled that three scientists associated with Yeda are sole inventors of the patent, which covers the use of certain monoclonal antibodies in combination with anti-neoplastic agents for the treatment of cancer.

The company says it "disagrees with the Court's decision, believes that the former Aventis scientists originally named as inventors are the correct inventors of the patent and intends to file an appeal. In the short-term, ImClone does not believe that the decision will materially adversely impact its operations, including the sale of Erbitux in combination with chemotherapy. The company will consider its marketing and intellectual property position in conjunction with the appeals process to determine the long-term impact, if any, on the company's operations."

ImClone also believes that the consequence of the decision transferring inventorship to Yeda invalidates any claims in the patent under current law because, among other arguments, the Yeda scientists long ago abandoned any rights they may have had in the invention by failing to file their own patent application.