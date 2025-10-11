Nycomed Amersham To Buy Molecular Dynamics

Anglo-Norwegian group Nycomed Amersham says that its life sciencesbusiness Amersham Pharmacia Biotech, a 55%-45% joint venture with Pharmacia & Upjohn, is to acquire the US biotechnology firm Molecular Dynamics, in a deal valued at $256 million. Amersham Pharmacia, which already holds a 10% stake in the Sunnyvale, California-based company, is to make an offer of $20.50 per share, and says the cash value of the deal will be in the region of $199 million.

MD, which provides systems to accelerate genetic discovery and posted pretax profits of $5.5 million on turnover of $55.7 million in 1997, entered into a strategic alliance with Amersham Pharmacia in 1994. Jay Flatley, MD's chief executive, said that the agreement "is the natural evolution of our successful four-year collaboration." It will also provide MD with the necessary financial clout to develop its technologies and give the firm a more global platform, he added.

For its part, Amersham Pharmacia believes that the acquisition will strengthen its position in the genomics market. Ron Long, chief executive, said that the move "balances our portfolio of enabling technologies that we offer to the pharmaceutical industry and academic researchers."