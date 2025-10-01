Nycomed Imagers Near Market In Japan

- Hafslund Nycomed's magnetic resonance imaging agent Omniscan is now authorized for use in Japan. The product will be launched by Nycomed's Japanese licensee, Daiichi Pharmaceutical, as soon as price approval has been granted by the Japanese authorities. In addition, Nycomed notes that its third-generation X-ray contrast medium, Visipaque, has now completed clinical testing in Japan and an application for approval has been filed.
