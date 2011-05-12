Nycomed targeted for takeover by Takeda; reports

Independent Swiss drugmaker Nycomed is being targeted for takeover by Japan’s largest pharmaceutical company, Takeda (TSE: 4502), according to both the Nikkei newspaper and the USA-based Bloomberg news service, who sight sources close to the deal.

As is inevitably the case where there are merger rumors, both companies have declined The Pharma Letter’s request to comment on the situation. However, Bloomberg believes the deal will be announced as early as next week, suggesting a price tag of 8 billion euros ($11.4 billion), making this the biggest buy for Takeda since its purchase of US firm Millennium in 2008 for some $8.9 billion. The Nikkei puts the price tag at 1,000 billion yen ($12.4 billion).

The Swiss company has long been the subject of speculation about giving up its private status, with an initial public offering, which has never been denied, though thus far has not been initiated. However, a takeover of the firm has not been on the agenda.