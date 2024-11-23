Nymox Alzheimer's Test Licensed To Simon

Canadian company Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has signed an agreement to provide its Nymox AD7C Diagnostics Test for Alzheimer's disease to Belgian firm Laboratoires J Simon for use in 18 European countries, effective October. Labs Simon, part of Societe Generale de Surveillance, is said to be a leading supplier of a full range of laboratory services, including pharmaceutical and medical testing, clinical research and regulatory affairs (EN45001 approved).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze