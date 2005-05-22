Nymox heralds new data for statins in AD

US firm Nymox Pharmaceutical says that new data further support the potential for statins as a possible therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
A prospective double-blind study, reported in the May issue of the Archives of Neurology, found evidence that a daily dose of Lipitor (atorvastatin) could help slow the progressive deterioration of mental function and behavior usually found in mild-to-moderate AD sufferers. According to the authors, this encouraging evidence provided a proof-of-concept for much larger studies which are currently ongoing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze