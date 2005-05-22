Nymox heralds new data for statins in AD

US firm Nymox Pharmaceutical says that new data further support the potential for statins as a possible therapy for Alzheimer's disease.

A prospective double-blind study, reported in the May issue of the Archives of Neurology, found evidence that a daily dose of Lipitor (atorvastatin) could help slow the progressive deterioration of mental function and behavior usually found in mild-to-moderate AD sufferers. According to the authors, this encouraging evidence provided a proof-of-concept for much larger studies which are currently ongoing.