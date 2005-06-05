Nymox heralds new evidence of dangers of passive smoke

The USA's Nymox says that the market for its TobacAlert, a urine detection kit for second-hand smoke exposure, is more important than ever, on the back of recent clinical date showing the ill-effects of passive smoking.
According to a special report published in the May issue of Circulation, the journal of the American Heart Association, the impact of second-hand smoke exposure on the heart and circulatory system is substantial and rapid and nearly as large as actual smoking. Second-hand smoke increases the risk of heart disease by approximately 30%, accounting for at least 35,000 deaths annually in the USA alone, according to the study authors at the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education, Cardiovascular Research Institute and Division of Cardiology, University of California, San Francisco, USA.
