Nymox highlights new study on dangers of second-hand smoke

USA-based Nymox Pharamaceuticals has welcomed new findings which highlight the risks of second-hand smoke. A study published in the August 19 issue of The Lancet concludes that exposure to second-hand smoke increases the risk of heart attack in both former smokers and non-smokers. According to Nymox its TobacAlert product, is "an easy-to-use, cost-effective means of on-site testing for second-hand smoke exposure without the need for instruments, equipment or specialized training."
