Nymox' prostatic hyperplasia drug shows promise in trials

USA-based Nymox Pharmaceutical says that the third interim safety analysis of its ongoing Phase II trial of NX-1207, the firm's treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, has revealed no serious side effects. The company believes the drug shows promise as a potential first-line BPH treatment based on completed trials which demonstrated its efficacy (Marketletter February 2, 2004).

In the completed studies' subjects showed statistically-significant mean symptom improvement and shrinkage in prostate size. Patients' progress was followed up for two-year post treatment, with some individuals showing further significant symptom improvement, the company notes.