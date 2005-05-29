Nymox's TobacAlert to be marketed in US schools and industry

Canadian drugmaker Nymox has signed a deal with the USA's InnerLink to promote the marketing, use and sales of TobacAlert and NicAlert, the former's proprietary tests for tobacco exposure.

Under the terms of the new agreement, InnerLink, a leader in health and safety education focused on community-based tobacco control programs, will help position Nymox' smoking tests and develop new marketing programs and sales channels for the product line. The companies plan to promote the use of TobacAlert in programs for schools, hospitals and employers to enable them to cut smoking, reduce second-hand smoke exposure and improve respiratory health, so reduce health care costs and potential liability.