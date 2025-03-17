Nyotran Effective In Resistant Mycoses

Aronex Pharmaceuticals' liposome-encapsulated formulation of theantifungal nystatin, Nyotran, is effective as a systemic treatment for serious fungal infections, even those which are resistant to other antifungal agents, according to Phase II/III data presented at the Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.

Nystatin is an effective antifungal but, like related compound amphotericin B is associated with toxicity problems, particularly nephrotoxicity. Lipid encapsulation of amphotericin B has already led to the introduction of improved products with safety advantages over the original formulations, and Aronex is now seeking to recreate this success with nystatin.

Researchers from the M D Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, USA, presented interim data from 75 patients with Candida infections enrolled in the ongoing, open-label study. All the patients were non-neutropenic, had laboratory-confirmed Candida infections and received Nyotran at a dose of either 2 or 4mg/kg/day. 15 of the patients had persistent fungemia despite prior treatment with a range of antifungals.