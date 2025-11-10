NZ Doctors urged To Prescribe Generics

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has written to all prescribing doctors, providing them with a booklet giving the generic names of the 200 top-selling drugs and inviting them to sign a form giving pharmacists permission to dispense generically at all times, unless the prescription specifically states that the branded product must be given.

In response, the Research Medicines Industry, which represents the brand-name manufacturers, is advertising in the professional medical press and writing to doctors, urging them to prescribe branded products and to support industry R&D. The government is currently reviewing the medicines legislation, and generic substution could well be brought in as a new law, as has happened in Australia.