NZ: lifetime Special Authority for Lipitor users

From September 1, people in New Zealand will be able to receive a lifetime Special Authority approval to receive Pfizer's cholesterol-lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin), rather than having to make two applications as at present, the national pharmaceutical management agency, Pharmac, has announced.

Special Authority is a targeting mechanism used to help ensure medicines are used by people who meet specific funding criteria. At present, they require patients to have a 12-week trial before a second application can be made for Lipitor but, said Pharmac chief executive Wayne McNee: "we have reviewed the prescribing data, which shows that about 95% of patients go through both stages of the approval process. This suggests there is little need for having a 12-week trial period, and that clinicians are very good at accurately identifying patients who meet the access criteria."

Currently, about 25,000 people in New Zealand are receiving Lipitor, or about 10% of all those prescribed a statin. Pharmac expects this number to go up around 5%.