Obesity and diabetes seen as accelerated aging

During the last decade, researchers have made a number of important discoveries about the molecular mechanisms regulating aging. This has suggested the exciting prospect that the rate of aging can be manipulated and slowed, leading to longer human lifespan. A major peer-reviewed article in the current issue of Nature Reviews Drug Discovery (July issue) describes the intimate links between these pathways of aging and those of metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The authors describe how these insights open the door to novel classes of drugs, which can be developed to not only treat diabetes and obesity, but also to effectively slow the aging process and extend lifespan. These and other findings are reviewed in the article, Aging and Metabolism: Drug Discovery Opportunities, authored by Elixir Pharmaceuticals' researchers Rory Curtis, Bard Geesaman and Peter DiStefano.