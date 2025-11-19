OCP: Higher Profits After Restructuring

France's major pharmaceutical wholesaler OCP has reported net profits of 227 million French francs ($46.5 million) for 1994, after a loss of 321 million francs the previous year, which is said to reflect the success of considerable restructuring.
Operational earnings went up 8.5% to 461 million francs, but sales dropped 5.9% to 33.5 billion francs ($6.87 billion) in a weak French drug market. Sales were also affected by the sell-off of some parts of the business abroad.
Sales and profits have improved during 1995, helped by the strong hepatitis B vaccination products market and the increase in the incidence of a number of diseases. Sales went up 7% in the first five months of 1995, and OCP's president Jacques Ambonville has said that he expects turnover to improve over the year as a whole by around 4%-5%.
