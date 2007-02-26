OctoPlus' 2006 loss up 106% on trial expenses

OctoPlus NV, a Dutch drug-delivery and development company, says that, for the year ended December 31, 2006, its total gross revenue jumped 22% on 2005, to 9.0 million euros ($11.8 million). However, given the firm's Phase II clinical trials for Locteron and OP-145, were both started in 2006, total operating costs rose 27% to 14.6 million euros, also reflecting the growth of the company from 110 to 139 employees. As a result, net loss for 2006 was 8.6 million euros, up 106%.
During 2006, OctoPlus' two lead development compounds were progressed into Phase II clinical studies. Patient recruitment for a trial of OP-145, a novel peptide treatment for chronic middle ear infections, was initiated in the second quarter. Approval to start a Phase IIa evaluation of Locteron, OctoPlus' controlled-release formulation of alfa-interferon for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, was gained in November and patient dosing commenced in January 2007. Both products reported positive Phase I results for 2006. For OP-145, a commercial license agreement was signed with Green Cross, for its commercialization in South Korea.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze