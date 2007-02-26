Sunday 27 April 2025

OctoPlus' 2006 loss up 106% on trial expenses

26 February 2007

OctoPlus NV, a Dutch drug-delivery and development company, says that, for the year ended December 31, 2006, its total gross revenue jumped 22% on 2005, to 9.0 million euros ($11.8 million). However, given the firm's Phase II clinical trials for Locteron and OP-145, were both started in 2006, total operating costs rose 27% to 14.6 million euros, also reflecting the growth of the company from 110 to 139 employees. As a result, net loss for 2006 was 8.6 million euros, up 106%.

During 2006, OctoPlus' two lead development compounds were progressed into Phase II clinical studies. Patient recruitment for a trial of OP-145, a novel peptide treatment for chronic middle ear infections, was initiated in the second quarter. Approval to start a Phase IIa evaluation of Locteron, OctoPlus' controlled-release formulation of alfa-interferon for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, was gained in November and patient dosing commenced in January 2007. Both products reported positive Phase I results for 2006. For OP-145, a commercial license agreement was signed with Green Cross, for its commercialization in South Korea.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 25
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 25
27 April 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen announces $900 million production investment
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA nod for Bayer’s Beyonttra for ATTR-CM
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
New medicines recommended for approval by CHMP in April 2025
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie arrows upwards on upgraded earnings estimate
25 April 2025
Biotechnology
New EC nod for J&J’s Tremfya
25 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Guardant Health and Pfizer team up
25 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze