OctoPlus gains $23.8M in second financing

OctoPlus, a Netherlands-based drug delivery and development company, says that it has raised $23.85 million in a second financing round from an international group of investors. The investment was led by Life Sciences Partners of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and SR One of the USA. Other investors participating in this financing were Innoven Partenaires (Paris, France), Fortis Private Equity (Brussels, Belgium) and SurModic acted as OctoPlus' exclusive financial advisor and placement agent in the financing.

The funds will be used primarily to further expand OctoPlus' portfolio of products based on its proprietary drug delivery platforms OctoDEX and PolyActive. These platforms enable development of novel, controlled-release formulations for established and experimental biopharmaceutical drugs.