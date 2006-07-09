Octoplus gets full rights to OP-145

Leiden, Netherlands-based drug delivery specialist OctoPlus says that it has obtained full rights for the development of OP-145, which it first licensed from the Leiden University Medical Center in 2004.
The product is currently in clinical development for the treatment of chronic middle ear infection, but it also showing potential in other indications such as sinusitis and disorders caused by the formation of bacterial biofilms.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze