Octoplus licenses OP-145 to Green Cross for Korea

Netherlands-based OctoPlus NV, a recently listed drug delivery and development firm, says that it has granted Green Cross Corp of the Republic of Korea, an exclusive license to develop and market OP-145 for chronic middle ear infection (chronic otitis media) for the Korean market.
OP-145 is designed to break the recurring cycle of infection causing chronic middle ear infection and is currently in Phase II clinical trials. After successful completion of this evaluation, OctoPlus plans to conduct an international multicenter clinical Phase III study. Green Cross will be responsible for the execution of the Korean Phase III study and for market introduction and commercialization of the product in the Republic of Korea.
Under the terms of the agreement, OctoPlus will retain the manufacturing rights to the bulk material and will be responsible for pharmaceutical development of the product. Green Cross will make an up-front payment to OctoPlus, plus milestones and royalties. Financial details were not disclosed.
