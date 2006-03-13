OctoPlus' OP-145 enters Ph II for CMEI

Leiden, the Netherlands-based drugmaker OctoPlus has successfully completed a safety and tolerability study with its drug candidate, OP-145, in patients with chronic otitis media (chronic middle ear infection) and has commenced a Phase II clinical trial in this indication.

The agent is a novel peptide product that has a unique mechanism of action: it neutralizes the bacterial toxins that often keep chronic middle ear infections active. According to the firm, the product offers potential benefits to patients with CMEI that do not respond to currently-available antibiotics and thereby require surgical intervention.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase II 52-patient study will assess safety and therapeutic efficacy. Octo-Plus stated that it is on track to complete the evaluation in first-quarter 2007.