ODAC votes against approval of Combidex

USA-based groups Advanced Magnetics and Cytogen Corp saw their share prices slashed more than 50% on March 3 as the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 15 to four not to recommend clearance of Combidex (ferumoxtran-10), an investigational functional molecular imaging agent.

The committee cited insufficient clinical data to support a broad indication for use of the agent to differentiate metastatic from non-metastatic lymph nodes across all cancer types. A final decision by the FDA is expected by March 30, the group said.