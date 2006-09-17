ODAC votes against Genasense for CLL

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Genta says that the Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee has said that the firm's anticancer agent Genasense (oblimersen sodium) should not be approved for use in relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The panel, which is composed of cancer experts, voted against recommending the drug's approval seven to three. The FDA, while under no obligation to follow the ODAC's view, usually does so.
Prior to the issuance of the ODAC's finding, some FDA reviewers said that, while trial data indicated that more leukemia patients responded to chemotherapy when Genasence was added to the treatment, the overall difference was of "questionable clinical significance." The FDA added that the agent also appeared to increase the toxicity of treatment.
Raymond Warrell, Genta's chief executive, commented that, "while we are disappointed with today's outcome, we strongly believe in the potential of Genasense and what it may offer patients with advanced cancer." He added that the firm remained committed to the development of the product and would work with the FDA regarding its ongoing review process.
