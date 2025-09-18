Odyssey Therapeutics

Founded in 2021, the company focuses on targeting upstream immune pathways to treat disease drivers, rather than broadly suppressing immune activity.

Its lead clinical program is OD-07656, an oral small molecule inhibitor of RIPK2 scaffolding, in development for inflammatory bowel disease (including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease). A second program is an IRAK4 scaffolding inhibitor in preclinical development, aimed at conditions such as atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and osteoarthritis.

In September 2025, Odyssey closed an oversubscribed $213 million Series D financing. Existing investors and new names including Affinity Asset Advisors, Dimension Capital, Jeito Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, TPG Life Sciences Innovations, and Wedbush Healthcare Partners joined the round. New board members from some of these firms also joined the Odyssey board as part of the financing.

The proceeds will support both clinical and preclinical advancement of Odyssey’s internal pipeline, including OD-07656, with the aim of pushing toward meaningful clinical milestones and regulatory readiness. Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., who founded the company, continues as CEO.