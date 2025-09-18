Thursday 18 September 2025

Odyssey Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company based in Boston, developing precision medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Founded in 2021, the company focuses on targeting upstream immune pathways to treat disease drivers, rather than broadly suppressing immune activity. 

Its lead clinical program is OD-07656, an oral small molecule inhibitor of RIPK2 scaffolding, in development for inflammatory bowel disease (including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease). A second program is an IRAK4 scaffolding inhibitor in preclinical development, aimed at conditions such as atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and osteoarthritis. 

In September 2025, Odyssey closed an oversubscribed $213 million Series D financing. Existing investors and new names including Affinity Asset Advisors, Dimension Capital, Jeito Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, TPG Life Sciences Innovations, and Wedbush Healthcare Partners joined the round. New board members from some of these firms also joined the Odyssey board as part of the financing. 

The proceeds will support both clinical and preclinical advancement of Odyssey’s internal pipeline, including OD-07656, with the aim of pushing toward meaningful clinical milestones and regulatory readiness. Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., who founded the company, continues as CEO.

Latest Odyssey Therapeutics News

Odyssey Therapeutics closes $213 million Series D financing
11 September 2025
BRIEF—Odyssey armed with $168 more to advance portfolio
13 October 2022
BRIEF—Odyssey Therapeutics buys quantum machine learning firm Rahko
6 January 2022
More Odyssey Therapeutics news >


