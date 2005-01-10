OECD Rx price controls: effects on US consumers, pricing, R&D and innovation

Benefits to US consumers from new drugs which could be developed if the price controls now operated by 11 Economic Cooperation and Development member nations were abolished would total $5-$7 billion a year in the long term, the US Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration estimates, in new research conducted at the request of the US House of Representatives.

The House had asked the ITA to: - identify the OECD countries which use price controls or other such practices with respect to pharmaceutical trade; - assess the price controls and other such practices used by these nations; - estimate the additional costs to US consumers because of these controls and the extent to which extra costs would be reduced for US consumers if they and other such practices were reduced or eliminated; and - estimate the impact that price controls, intellectual property laws and other such measures have on fair pricing, innovation, generic competition and R&D in the USA and each of the OECD countries identified.