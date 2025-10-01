Offers Invited For Alkaloida

The Hungarian state holding company, the AVRt, has invited offers for the purchase of a 50.02% stake in drug company Alkaloida, reports the MTI Econews. The deadline for submissions is June 5, and the purchaser must pay in a cash lump sum. The AVRt also says that the successful bidder will have to invest 1 billion forint ($6.8 million) in the company. A 25% plus one vote in Alkaloida will remain in state ownership.
Projections for 1996 at Alkaloida include gross profits of 245 million forint and net sales of 8.8 billion forint.
