OGT and IG enter accord for P pastoris array

UK-based Oxford Gene Technology and the USA's Integrated Genomics signed a collaboration to develop and market a gene expression oligonucleotide microarray in Pichia pastoris, a species of methylotrophic yeast widely-used for protein expression.

The collaboration gives OGT access to IG's proprietary Pichia pastoris genomic sequence for the design and development of a high-quality optimized 60 mer oligonucleotide microarray using the ink-jet in situ synthesis platform. OGT will market the array worldwide, and offer a sample analysis service at its Oxford, UK, laboratory.