OHF And Companies Liquidated

Two months after being declared bankrupt, the French pharmacy and diagnostics products company OHF has been formally liquidated.
Three companies within the group have also been liquidated. These are PW Distribution, Quick Test and Bellevue - but the main subsidiary, Clonatec, which makes diagnostics tests, will be acquired by AB Services and Gerard Somme.
OHF's sales exceeded 700 million French francs ($132.89 million) in 1991. Clonatec earlier had to withdraw an HIV test, and the OHF group faced legal action from Sanofi over one of these tests. These two factors led to the collapse of the group and OHF ended 1992 with a loss of 163 million francs.
