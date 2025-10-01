Oligonucleotides For Hep B From Innovir

Innovir Laboratories has announced that several of its lead oligonucleotide-based drugs, called External Guide Sequences, have shown potent antiviral activity against hepatitis B virus.

Tests in an HBV-producing human cell line have demonstrated that a number of the firm's EGS compounds are comparable or nearly comparable to the anti-HBV activity of the nucleoside analog lamivudine (Glaxo Wellcome/BioChem Pharma's Epivir), and may act synergistically.

Innovir's president and chief executive, Allan Goldberg, also reported that Innovir's scientists have developed a proprietary technology that should facilitate the effective delivery of EGS drugs to the liver, the site of hepatitis B virus infection. The firm is also developing EGS products for acute promyelocytic leukemia, and recently signed an agreement for inflammatory disease R&D.