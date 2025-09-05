OMass Therapeutics

The company employs its proprietary OdyssION platform, which combines native mass spectrometry, biochemistry, and custom chemistry to identify small-molecule drug candidates that engage validated yet traditionally "undruggable" targets, particularly membrane proteins and complex-bound proteins.
The company’s pipeline includes a best-in-class MC2 receptor antagonist aimed at treating congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. OMass has also progressed programs targeting gasdermin D for inflammatory diseases and GPR65 for inflammatory bowel disease.
OMass raised $100 million in Series B financing in April 2022, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Northpond Ventures, and Sanofi Ventures. This remains one of the largest biotech Series B rounds in the UK and underpinned the company’s push toward clinical-stage development.
By mid‑2025, total funding surpassed $160 million across multiple rounds, with key investors including Syncona, Oxford Science Enterprises, British Patient Capital, and others.
Leadership enhancements include the appointment of Birgitte Volck, MD, PhD, as non-executive director in February 2025—bringing extensive rare disease and R&D experience—and Steven Charlton, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer from December 2024.
In September 2025, OMass entered an exclusive collaboration with Genentech, securing $20 million upfront and up to $400 million in potential milestones for a preclinical oral small-molecule program in inflammatory bowel disease
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze