OMass Therapeutics

A drug discovery company based in Oxford, UK, spun out of Oxford University.

The company employs its proprietary OdyssION platform, which combines native mass spectrometry, biochemistry, and custom chemistry to identify small-molecule drug candidates that engage validated yet traditionally "undruggable" targets, particularly membrane proteins and complex-bound proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes a best-in-class MC2 receptor antagonist aimed at treating congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. OMass has also progressed programs targeting gasdermin D for inflammatory diseases and GPR65 for inflammatory bowel disease.

OMass raised $100 million in Series B financing in April 2022, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Northpond Ventures, and Sanofi Ventures. This remains one of the largest biotech Series B rounds in the UK and underpinned the company’s push toward clinical-stage development.

By mid‑2025, total funding surpassed $160 million across multiple rounds, with key investors including Syncona, Oxford Science Enterprises, British Patient Capital, and others.

Leadership enhancements include the appointment of Birgitte Volck, MD, PhD, as non-executive director in February 2025—bringing extensive rare disease and R&D experience—and Steven Charlton, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer from December 2024.

In September 2025, OMass entered an exclusive collaboration with Genentech, securing $20 million upfront and up to $400 million in potential milestones for a preclinical oral small-molecule program in inflammatory bowel disease