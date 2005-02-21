Omega-3 fats feed the human brain, not the hips, new research shows

Peer-reviewed research shows that long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (n-3 LC-PUFAs) - namely docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid - feed the human brain and may improve psychiatric conditions as well as visual function. This research is described in a recent issue of the PUFA Newsletter, which is sponsored by DSM Nutritional Products.

A guest commentary on n-3 LC-PUFAs and the brain reveals that DHA helps cell membranes, intracellular metabolism and regulation of gene expression. It also shows that DHA is key to brain metabolism and both DHA and EPA are beneficial in neuropsychiatric conditions.