Omeprazole News

- The Swiss Drug Monitoring Center has reported five cases of arthralgia associated with the use of Astra's Losec (omeprazole) at doses of between 20mg and 40mg daily. Meantime, the Swedish Adverse Drug Reactions Committee has reported six cases of headache associated with the drug. In addition, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine, treatment of ulcers with antibiotics plus bismuth citrate is as effective as using omeprazole.